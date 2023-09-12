AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police Monday released the results of the department’s DWI Enforcement Initiative on roadways and waterways over the Labor Day holiday.

APD said officers made 124 DWI arrests during the enforcement period which lasted from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.

Austin Police made their arrests as the the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) increased enforcement for the Labor Day holiday in an effort to reduce crashes.

DPS said Sept. 3 it was looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who failed to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.