12-year-old ‘hunger fighter’ serves up millionth meal at Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One million meals, one giant check.

You could say 12-year-old “hunger fighter” Mace Massingill far exceeded the Central Texas Food Bank’s expectations, and his own.

It started six years ago in 2014. Massingill went from collecting food at his family’s Thanksgiving dinner to visiting the Central Texas Food Bank. That trip became a face-to-face with reality for Mace of just how many go hungry in Central Texas. He left there with a goal:

“To raise 1,000 meals by the end of that year,” per the Food Bank’s press release.

Massingill met that goal five times over. He was able to raise enough to provide more than 5,000 meals with the help of family, friends and even strangers.

But you’d be hard-pressed to think the meals stopped there.

Massingill upped the ante and set his 2015 goal to raise 10,000 meals. He actually collected more than 30,000 meals.

The trend and goals continued to climb:

In 2016, he collected enough to provide almost 200,000 meals .

. In 2017, he provided more than 275,000 meals .

. In 2018, he provided a record-breaking 320,000 meals.

So that leaves us with 2019. On Monday, January 6, 2020, Mace will serve his one-millionth meal. A huge milestone for his ongoing fight against hunger in Central Texas.

But that’s not all.

Massingill along with his mom, Holly and the Food Bank’s President & CEO Derrick Chubbs, will reveal the total funds raised from that meal amount Monday.

The Food Bank states in their press release that hunger is a serious issue here in Central Texas, where one in seven of our neighbors can’t be sure where their next meal will come from. The Food Bank can turn each dollar into four meals for our neighbors in need. Visit their website to learn more.