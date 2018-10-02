12-year-old attacked, bloodied by adult man at Austin school bus stop Courtesy: Andrea Lockhart [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Left with bleeding and oozing wounds, a 12-year-old boy said an adult man attempted to steal his backpack, then attacked him in north Austin as he waited for his school bus.

Dane Brown said the attack happened Thursday morning around 7 a.m. on the 12100 block of Walnut Park Crossing when it was still dark out. That's in front of the Limestone Canyon apartments where Brown's family lives.

"He said 'give me your backpack or I'll, or I'll punch you', and then I said, 'no', and then he just started punching me," Brown said.

Brown received wounds in four different parts of his face, including one large gouge on his forehand.

With his mom already at work, Brown first walked his little sister to the bus stop where she was picked up around 6:45 a.m. While waiting for his bus, Brown said he saw his attacker approach from the apartment complex.

He's since been looking out for the attacker whenever riding the bus to and from school.

"I look out every single window to see if I can find the same guy, but it never happens," Brown said.

"What would make them want to come up to a little 12-year-old boy and literally just beat him up for no reason?" said Andrea Lockhart, Brown's mother. "The book bag he had on his back was a free book bag from a church charity."

Brown is no longer waiting for the bus alone and is telling other students to use caution.

"Make sure to look out for your surroundings and never stay in the dark, but stay in the light," Brown said.

Austin police are investigating and searching for the attacker.

Austin ISD is sharing this safety advice - saying at bus stops students should:

• Always be aware of your surroundings

• Walk with a friend if possible

• Use the “WheresTheBus” app to track your bus’ route to limit any unnecessary time at the bus stop

• Have an alternate location to go to in case of emergency