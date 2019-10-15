12 sets of twins born at Austin hospital together in NICU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local hospital has more twins in its neonatal intensive care unit than it ever had before.

At St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas, there are 12 sets of twins in the NICU. A record number for the hospital.

The CDC reports mothers are delivering fewer twins. Twin births declined 4 percent between 2014 and 2018. About 32 twins were born per one thousand births in 2018.

According to the St. David’s Women Center of Texas, they have the largest volume of births in the city. Over 7,400 babies are projected to be delivered at the hospital this year.