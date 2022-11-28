AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eva Shapiro traveled from Austin to Washington D.C. for a very special assignment — covering the White House for a nonprofit media organization whose correspondents are all still in school.

The 11-year-old was the first reporter to ask a question at Monday’s White House press briefing.

“Given the situation in Iran with protesting, what are we going to do or what can we do to help?” Shapiro asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre referred to a previous statement from President Joe Biden, saying the United States stands with the citizens of that country “demonstrating to secure their basic rights.”

“There’s a lot that we can do and a lot that we are doing to support those brave citizens of Iran, those brave protesters. We are taking steps on our own as the United States and also in partnership with other countries,” Jean-Pierre continued, listing off examples like economic sanctions, supporting the United Nations Human Rights Council fact finding mission and supporting civil society organizations.

Shapiro’s second assignment of the day was covering the holiday decorations at the White House.

Eva Shapiro, 11, covered the White House for KidScoop Media Nov. 28, 2022 (Courtesy Lisa Shapiro)

Shapiro is a sixth grader at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School and traveled to the White House with KidScoop Media, an organization that’s worked since 2008 to connect young journalists with politicians and celebrities. In the past, they’ve interviewed presidents and vice presidents. Those between age 7-17 can apply online with a parent’s permission to join the group.

This was Shapiro’s first in-person interview, her mother, Lisa, told KXAN.

“Eva was extremely excited to get to go to the White House, and the day exceeded her expectations,” Lisa Shapiro wrote to KXAN. “She got to see the beautiful decorations, hung out in the Press Briefing Room all day, met many kind reporters and White House staffers.”

She also had a chance to get special access to an area underneath the White House briefing room that used to be a pool where President Franklin D. Roosevelt and President John F. Kennedy used to take a swim.

Eva Shapiro started doing interviews over Zoom during the pandemic for KidScoop Media. She’s also not the only one in her family to catch the journalism bug: her older brother covered a Democratic presidential debate before the pandemic.