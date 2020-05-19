11 University of Texas custodial workers test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eleven custodial workers for the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for COVID-19, UT confirmed on Tuesday.

The school says that all 11 employees are in self-isolation and so are the people who they had close personal contact with.

In a statement to KXAN on Tuesday, the university said:

“The university depends on our dedicated staff to keep operations running, especially during these challenging times. Our top priorities are their health and well-being and the overall safety of the community. We are working closely with all university employees to reiterate the guidelines in place to help keep them safe during this complex and evolving pandemic.“

The university says that since the pandemic began, 27 UT employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 101 students have tested positive or presumptive positive.