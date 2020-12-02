11 APD officers disciplined following police brutality complaints from May protests

Demonstrators halt traffic on I-35 in downtown Austin on Sunday, May 31. Photo: Charles Reagan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin says 11 Austin police officers have been disciplined for their actions during downtown protests on May 30 and 31.

According to a city spokesperson, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley has completed his review of all known complaints and incident from protests on those dates. In addition to the 11 officers disciplined, seven more are currently on administrative duty as the District Attorney’s office reviews their cases.

Multiple lawsuits were filed after protesters were injured that weekend. Police used pepper spray and less-than-lethal bean bag and foam bullets to disperse crowds.

After that weekend, Manley told reporters the force officers used was within department policy. However, a few days later, he banned any further use of bean bag rounds in crowd situations.

The city says the Office of Police Oversight will be reaching out to anyone who contacted the OPO regarding the protests.

A memo detailing the disciplinary action taken is expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.