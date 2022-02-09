100K pets alive — and counting — for Austin animal shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dog named Copper helped an Austin animal shelter hit a tremendous milestone Tuesday.

Copper was the 100,000th pet rescued by Austin Pets Alive! since it opened in 2008. The nonprofit focuses on saving pets from needless euthanasia and keeping Austin the largest no-kill city in the country.

Austin City Council members were at the shelter’s Town Lake location and read a proclamation honoring the occasion.

Austin City Council members and Austin Pets Alive! staff, along with Copper the 100,000th pet recused by the shelter. (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)

Dr. Ellen Jefferson, the president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!, said the shelter couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of the city council and its mandate to make Austin a no-kill city.

“Cities from all over the world contact Austin to try to figure out how to not have animals die in their shelters for no reason,” Jefferson said.

APA! also runs specialized programs aimed at bringing sick and neglected pets back to good health and up for adoption. There are 17 dogs coming out APA!’s parvo puppy intensive care unit soon, and the shelter has a neonatal kitten nursery along with a medical triage and wellness clinic.

In honor of the achievement, APA! wants supporters to be part of the Constant Companions program. It’s a monthly donation to the shelter to help fund all the lifesaving programs.