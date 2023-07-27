AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Services Office proposed a Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget July 21 to contract with animal behaviorists in Texas.

According to a memo sent to city leaders, an ordinance was approved in August 2022 to have $143,764 in funding to have a full-time Animal Behaviorist Specialist position in the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. However, a change was proposed.

“Because of the limited number of people qualified to fill this position, contracting the service was determined to be the best course of action. The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget includes onetime funding in the amount of $100,000 to contract with animal behaviorists within the state,” the memo said.

The memo was sent to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Austin City Council members from Don Bland, the Chief Animal Services Officer at Austin Animal Services.

Bland said if the proposed budget was approved, the funds would benefit the animals at Austin Animal Center and increase their chances at adoption.

In a previous memo, Interim City Manager Jesus Garza addressed concerns about Austin Animal Center, saying over the past few years, AAC had seen “a record number of animals enter its facility.”

Garza said the circumstances have presented a less-than-ideal situation because AAC is housing and caring for more animals than the shelter was originally constructed to have.