$1,000 reward offered for information on road rage shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an alleged road rage shooting that left a woman in critical condition in southeast Austin over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday near Todd Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road. Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting but do not believe the woman knew the shooter or shooters.

Officers and Austin-Travis County medics responded to Lark Creek Drive, following a 911 call reporting the incident. Police say the woman, who was shot, was being cared for by family members and neighbors at the Lark Creek Drive location. She was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS). Tips may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone or Android.