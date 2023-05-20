AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over 100 more affordable housing units are ready for residents in Austin.

Zilker Studios will open Monday for 110 Austinites to call home. Many tenants are transitioning out of homelessness, according to nonprofit Foundation Communities.

The seven-story apartment building on South Lamar features on-site case management, a healthy food pantry, a staff nurse and health and wellness activities.

The $25 million project was funded partially through $15 million in tax credits, $2 million in state loan funds and $4.6 million from Austin’s 2018 voter-approved affordable housing bond program.

City officials and Foundation Communities celebrated the opening of Zilker Studios on Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

“We really try to make a space people are proud to call home,” said Walter Moreau, the executive director of Foundation Communities. “If Austin wants to be a diverse and inclusive community, we’ve got to build more affordable housing and not price people out.”

Over 2,600 people applied for the apartments and a lottery program selected who could apply for the units.

To increase the city’s affordable housing options, Austin voters have approved several multi-million dollar bonds in recent years. The most recent bond, totaling $350 million, passed by a wide margin in 2022.