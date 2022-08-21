AUSTIN (KXAN) — For some people, writing a book is a lifelong bucket list item. And then there’s Pranshi Mehta, an Austin girl who added “published author” to her list of accolades, all before turning 10.

Mehta wrote “Hope,” a children’s chapter book that follows the adventures of a young girl named Hannah, who travels the world and into new dimensions. She spent a year writing the book before it released on Amazon earlier this month, shortly before her 10th birthday.

Having always loved reading and writing, Mehta said the process of coming up with the story’s plot came pretty easily, thanks to her active imagination. She said constructing the narrative was like putting together a puzzle, in making sure that all of the pieces were in order and flowed together.

“My favorite part was the first part, where you just open your mind and let the creative thoughts come in,” she said. “And for me, those make excellent stories, where the reader can visualize your plot through their own eyes.”

Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children’s chapter book, “Hope.” (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children’s chapter book, “Hope.” (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children’s chapter book, “Hope.” (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

With the book now published, Mehta said she wanted to find ways to give back to the greater community and to help make sure other young girls have the same educational opportunities. All the proceeds raised through book sales will benefit the Malala Fund, a foundation started by Pakistani women’s education activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

“Hannah, the main character of the story, is a girl, and I strongly believe in girls having the same educational rights as boys,” Mehta said. “And when I looked at this, I could not believe that it wasn’t true in some countries.”

For Pranshi’s parents, Pranjal and Manish, they said her love of writing began at a young age, writing small poems and short stories. But it wasn’t until a school project planted the seed of writing a book that she ran with it, leading her to “Hope.”

“We are so thankful for her school teachers for igniting that passion in her for reading and writing, since a very young age,” Pranjal said.

Pranjal and Manish said that, while Pranshi took the lead on writing the book, they assisted on the backend with the publishing part of the process. Through it, they learned about all the nuances and attention to detail that come with the illustrations and formatting before the final product is released.

Seeing Pranshi’s passion for writing evident both on and off the page, Pranjal and Manish said they encourage any parent with children interesting in writing to let them pursue their passion and see what’s on the other side.

“I think letting them take the lead really makes all the difference,” Manish said. “Because then they decide the pace at which they want to create something and develop something, and that really shines through the actual result.”

Writing isn’t Pranshi’s only passion, though. Outside of being a published author at the ripe “old” age of 10, Pranshi also enjoys reading, biking and playing the piano.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to continue her blossoming writing career.

“My mind couldn’t help wondering what would happen next in Hannah’s adventurous life…yes, I intend to continue writing,” she said, smiling.