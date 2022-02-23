10 vehicles stuck on southeast Austin flyover due to ice, officials say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — First responders are heading to the scene of a crash on a flyover in southeast Austin as officials are reporting ice accumulation on overpasses.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews were working a collision on the eastbound State Highway 71 flyover to northbound S. State Highway 130 just after 7 p.m.

The crash had no injuries, but ATCEMS reported 10 vehicles were stuck on the overpass due to ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Central Texas through noon Thursday. Bridges and overpasses could develop slick spots and will become icier overnight.