AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person suffered serious injuries after a scooter and a vehicle collided Sunday evening near a busy South Congress intersection.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the scooter and vehicle collided at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Congress Avenue. An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” the agency tweeted at 8:06 p.m.

Medics had cleared the scene by the time ATCEMS sent the tweet. We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.