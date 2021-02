AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a wall reportedly fell at a construction site in east Austin Tuesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at about 2:46 p.m. for the site in the 2900 block of East 17th Street. That’s near Miriam Avenue. The call reported that a wall fell on a person.

The person was rescued from beneath the wall and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.