Man dead after shooting near Givens Park in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man is dead after a shooting near Givens Park in east Austin Wednesday night.

The park is near East 12th and Perez Streets. Austin Police Department said the call reporting shots fired came in at about 8:23 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found the victim, a man, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police pulled him out of a car and started giving him medical aid.

Austin-Travis County EMS said he was then taken to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. APD said the man was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m. at the hospital.

APD said it’s an ongoing investigation, and there is not a suspect identified at this time. People were in the park at the time of the shooting but ran away once they heard gunshots.