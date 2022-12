AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital Monday night with critical life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian in southeast Austin, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the crash happened in the 6900 block of East Riverside Drive near Frontier Valley Drive around 6 p.m. Monday.

The adult is being taken to St. David’s South, ATCEMS stated.