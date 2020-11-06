1 taken to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after fire near east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a fire near a trailer just outside of east Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was helping the Austin Fire Department with the fire near 5000 Blue Bluff Road around 4:30 p.m. That’s near Bud Dryden Airport.

Medics declared a “trauma alert” for one adult victim who suffered burns in the fire, ATCEMS said. They were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “critical, life-threatening injuries.”

AFD said the fire started outside and burned cars, trash and debris but did not spread into the trailer.