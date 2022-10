AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.

Officers responded to the 8900 block of North Capital of Texas Highway northbound around 1:50 a.m. That’s near Great Hills Trail.

APD said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. That victim has potentially life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody, according to APD.

No further information was given.