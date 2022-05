AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus in southern Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred on Bradshaw Road just before 7 a.m.

According to the agency, one adult was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KXAN has reached out to the Austin Independent School District for more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.