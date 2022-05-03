AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews responded to a reported head-on collision in southwest Austin, officials tweeted Tuesday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to the scene of 7720 W. State Highway 71, near U.S. Highway 290. ATCEMS said two vehicles and three patients were involved, with one being pinned.

Three people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. The person pinned inside of the vehicle had critical, life-threatening injuries. Two people had serious injuries, ATCEMS said.