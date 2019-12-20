1 taken to hospital after fiery rollover in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision in south Austin that shut down a south Austin road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police say the crash happened in the 200 block of East Riverside Drive, which is east of South Congress Avenue, at 11:16 a.m. The car was on fire, but has since been extinguished. Police say the crash shut down all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

ATC EMS said the woman was declared a trauma alert and transported to a hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.