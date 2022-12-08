AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on State Highway 71 westbound near Brandt Drive in southeast Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash took place at 2:19 a.m.

One person was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be rescued, ATCEMS said. They were taken to St. David’s South with serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation said just after 4:30 a.m. that all westbound lanes of SH 71 were closed to investigate the crash. All lanes reopened around 5:10 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.