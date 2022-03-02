1 taken to hospital after being hit by bus in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a bus in south Austin.

The crash occurred in the 3800 block of South Congress. That’s near West Ben White Boulevard. Austin-Travis County EMS said crews responded to the scene just before 7:45 p.m.

The adult patient was reported to be unconscious after the crash, and they were unconscious when they were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Capital Metro confirmed one of its buses was involved in the crash in a statement to KXAN:

“Before 8pm tonight, a pedestrian made contact with a CapMetro bus on Congress Ave. According to bus video, the person was not using a pedestrian crosswalk when they made contact with the bus. CapMetro’s incident response team responded to the scene and is working with our colleagues at APD and Austin/Travis County EMS who treated the person.”

ATCEMS said to expect continued closures in the area.