1 suffers potentially serious injuries after southbound I-35 service road crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries following a crash Wednesday on the southbound side of the Interstate 35 service road in south Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS personnel said.

The agency posted three tweets with updates on the incident, the last one saying the patient was being taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with “potentially serious injuries.” The address range given by ATCEMS was 7500-7824 S. I-35, which is between Corral Lane and Foremost Drive.

FINAL vehicle rescue 7500-7824 S I35 Svrd SB: #ATCEMSMedics have transported an adult patient to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 11, 2020

In ATCEMS’ first tweet at 8:05 a.m., it said the person was pinned in their car, but an update six minutes later said the person was no longer pinned and emergency crews were evaluating them.

ATCEMS said Austin Fire and Austin Police also responded to the scene.