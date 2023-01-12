AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department investigated a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call around 10:24 a.m. at West 10th and Nueces Street. That location is directly behind the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center.
An adult had potentially serious injuries from a gunshot. The person was taken to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN.
APD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Roads in the area were closed Thursday morning for about two hours.