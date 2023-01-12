A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin, Jan. 12, 2023. (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department investigated a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 10:24 a.m. at West 10th and Nueces Street. That location is directly behind the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center.

An adult had potentially serious injuries from a gunshot. The person was taken to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN.

APD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Roads in the area were closed Thursday morning for about two hours.