AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a reported stabbing in south Austin Saturday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Austin Police Department and ATCEMS medics responded to the 1200 block of South Lamar Boulevard, an APD watch commander said.

Medics transported an unidentified adult to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, and there was no information about a possible suspect or an arrest, according to police.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday.