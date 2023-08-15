AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured, and another was in custody after reports of a stabbing in east Austin on Tuesday, the Austin Police Department confirmed to KXAN.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department were called to the 2600 block of Wheless Lane for an adult person with stab wounds. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, medics said.

KXAN spoke to an APD officer on the scene who said the suspect in the incident was in custody. Furthermore, police said the incident appeared to be a domestic violence situation.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, which remained under investigation Tuesday by APD.