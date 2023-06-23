AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a boat crash west of town on Lake Austin Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 8 p.m., medics responded to the boat crash west of Pennybacker Bridge on Lake Austin, according to Twitter. Medics said multiple units were on the scene.

According to medics, two patients were involved. One person was taken to St. David’s South with serious injuries, and the second patient refused transport.

No further information was released from medics Friday. The incident remained under investigation.