AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are in east Austin for a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that sent a person to the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the 7500 block of Cameron Road around 1:30 p.m. Monday. An adult went to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS reports.

Expect traffic delays and avoid the area, if possible.