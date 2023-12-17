Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS revived one person with CPR and transported them to the hospital after a crash in southwest Austin Sunday morning.

ATCEMS said on social media the crash happened in the 6000 block of Brodie Lane, just south of the Sunset Valley Village shopping plaza. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, with medics administering CPR to an adult patient and evaluating others.

That patient who received CPR regained their pulse, and medics took them to the St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. A second patient refused EMS transport.