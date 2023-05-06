AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was hospitalized after suffering from a heat-related illness on a trail in northwest Austin Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 3 p.m., ATCEMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the rescue at a trail located near the 15300-15400 block of N US-183 in the northbound lanes, medics said.

The adult patient, who was not identified, was believed to be approximately a half mile down the trail, medics said.

Hasty teams made contact with the patient, who was taken from the trail via UTV by the Cedar Park Fire Department, who was also assisting with the rescue, medics said.

The patient was taken to Cedar Park Regional Medical Center with non-serious injuries and heat-related complaints, medics said.