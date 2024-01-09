AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a reported machete attack Tuesday morning near Auditorium Shores, the Austin Police Department said

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing near Auditorium Shores. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing near Auditorium Shores. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing near Auditorium Shores. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing near Auditorium Shores. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD and ATCEMS told KXAN that medics responded at about 10 a.m. to the 100 block of South First Street, which is near the trail on the south side of Lady Bird Lake.

This developing story will be updated, as KXAN works to learn more information.