AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to an area hospital after an overnight motel fire in southeast Austin Thursday led to evacuations.

The Austin Fire Department responded at 2 a.m. to a Motel 6 located at 2707 South Interstate 35 Service Road. According to officials, the fire started in a motel room.

The occupant of the room was able to evacuate and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Motel occupants were evacuated from their rooms but most were able to return.

There was no fire damage to other rooms, but smoke and water damage was reported in four nearby rooms.

Eight fire units and 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

No other details were released.