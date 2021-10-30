Man critically injured in north Austin shooting at shopping center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police responded to a shooting near Parmer Lane and Mopac Saturday morning.

According to Austin Police, officers responded to the HEB at 12407 North Mopac Expressway just after 10 a.m., which is in a shopping center.

In images from the scene, Austin Police officers appeared to have a portion of the parking lot taped off while officers investigated.

A man was shot, and APD said at last update that officers did not have anyone in custody but were looking for someone.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man, who has critical, life-threatening injuries, to a local trauma center.

