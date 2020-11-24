1 person shot at northeast Austin apartment complex

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shooting at apartment complex in northeast Austin (Picture: KXAN/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to the Bexley at Tech Ridge apartment complex in northeast Austin, where one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to Austin Police Department, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident at the complex, located at 1200 E. Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim suffered a serious injury that is not expected to be life-threatening.

The scene is still active, APD reports.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss