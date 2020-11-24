1 person shot at northeast Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to the Bexley at Tech Ridge apartment complex in northeast Austin, where one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to Austin Police Department, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident at the complex, located at 1200 E. Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim suffered a serious injury that is not expected to be life-threatening.

The scene is still active, APD reports.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.