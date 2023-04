Image of Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake taken June 10, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died near Longhorn Dam on Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.

ARD said a water rescue was initiated at the 70 block of Pleasant Valley Road, near Longhorn Dam. In a tweet, AFD said crews accessed the person in the water and obtained a dead-on-scene pronouncement at 1:37 p.m.

