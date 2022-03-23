AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a man died in a crash in southeast Austin Monday.

Austin Police said the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of U.S. 183 southbound.

The crash involved a single vehicle and the driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

The crash is the city’s 19th fatal crash of 2022, APD said.