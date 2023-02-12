Image of a small plane crash at a golf course in Lakeway. (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to a small plane crash Sunday morning in western Travis County.

According to ATCEMS, the plane crashed onto a golf course in the 500 block of Flamingo Boulevard near the Lakeway area.

The Lake Travis Fire Rescue also responded to the crash site, according to ATCEMS.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA.

EMS said the patient involved in the incident was able to remove themselves from the plane and medics assessed them for injuries.

ATCEMS said it would remain on the scene and support LTFR with cleanup efforts.

The Lakeway Police Department said the plane made an emergency landing near Lakeway Airpark but ended up on the Live Oak Golf Course near Lakeway Drive and Seawind.

The FAA said it, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, would investigate the crash, but the NTSB would be in charge of the investigation and provide any updates.