AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was sent to a hospital after a crash between a semi-truck and pickup truck on the southbound I-35 service road near Riverside Drive.

The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. Austin Police said the pickup truck hit the semi from behind and caught fire. The fire was put out.

Austin Travis County-EMS said one person was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were declared a trauma alert and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 7:20 a.m., the drive time on northbound I-35 from Kyle to downtown Austin is 63 minutes because of delays associated the crash. It’s causing heavy delays in both directions.

Avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

There is also a crash on southbound I-35 in Round Rock at McNeil Road causing very heavy delays through the Round Rock corridor.

As of 7:20 a.m., the drive time from Georgetown to downtown Austin on southbound I-35 is 90 minutes.