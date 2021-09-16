1 injured, 1 arrested in southwest Austin apartment complex shooting Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a suspect and one person was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning in southwest Austin.

Police said they responded at 5:42 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots at 4701 Staggerbrush Road, the address for the Monterey Ranch Apartments, near Monterey Oaks Boulevard. They were also told there was a man with a gun.

The suspect was taken into custody at 6:17 a.m. “without incident,” APD said.

Police said the suspect used a long gun, “possibly a rifle,” in the shooting, and they don’t believe the attack was random. However, they aren’t sure yet if the injured person was the intended target of the shooting. Police also said they don’t know of a relationship between the suspect and victim.

APD said it received multiple 911 calls about the shooting, with most of them saying people could hear the gunfire. The suspect will likely face an aggravated assault charge, APD said.

ATCEMS said the injured person suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital. ATCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Christa Stedman also elaborated on why situations like this are labeled “active attack” in updates, saying it’s a way to get proper resources to the area and isn’t so much related to the size or scope of an incident.

“It’s a pre-planned response that we and our public safety partners have so we have appropriate resources in place should a need arise,” she said.

The scene is near two schools in the area, Small Middle School and Patton Elementary School. Monterey Oaks Boulevard is closed between Staggerbrush Road and U.S. Highway 290, as police investigate the incident.

Austin Independent School District said the start of the school day at Small Middle School will be delayed until police clear the scene.