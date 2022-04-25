AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in east Austin, Austin Travis County EMS said.

The crash happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes of the 1400 block of Ed Bluestein on U.S. 183.

ATCEMS said a single-vehicle crash happened in the area, followed by a secondary crash that involved another vehicle and a pedestrian. One person died at the scene.

Expect closures in this area for investigation, EMS said.

No other details were released.