AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run in east Austin.

Austin Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 near Seventh Street and Pleasant Valley. A white car hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Ricardo Alvarado, 67.

Alvarado was taken to a hospital and died March 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This was the city’s 16th fatal crash, Austin Police Department said.