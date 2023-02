AUSTIN (KXAN)– A person died Wednesday at the Barton Creek Greenbelt after a possible fall from a cliff, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

ATCEMS posted the tweet of the initial rescue shortly before 2 pm., saying it was sent to 2631-2644 Barton Hills Drive, which is in south Austin between MoPac Expressway and Lamar Boulevard, for reports of an unconscious person.

The unidentified adult was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday.