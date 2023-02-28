AUSTIN (KXAN)– One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in north Austin Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

Shortly after 8 p.m., medics responded to the 9500 block of North Lamar Boulevard for reports of the crash.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to the scene saying only the pedestrian was found on the scene, but not the vehicle involved.

Medics said to avoid the area of the crash and to expect traffic closures.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, which remained under investigation Tuesday.