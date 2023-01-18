AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in north Austin over the weekend, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., Jan. 14, APD officers responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a pedestrian in the 300 block of East Howard Lane, the release said.

Police identified the pedestrian as Angela Marie Moreno, 26.

The preliminary investigation said Moreno was standing in the inside traffic lane when she was hit by the pickup truck, the release said. Moreno died at the scene. The pickup truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This makes Austin’s third fatal crash of 2023, the release said.