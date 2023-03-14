AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in northwest Austin Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., ATCEMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 12300 North Farm-to-Market Road, the tweet said.

Medics said CPR was in progress on one adult patient who was later pronounced dead on the scene, according to the tweet.

Furthermore, medics said drivers should expect extended road closures around the scene and seek an alternate route, if possible.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation Tuesday.