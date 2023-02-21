Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Feb. 21, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died Tuesday morning after a crash involving three vehicles in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported the wreck happened at about 7:40 a.m. near the East Anderson Lane service road by Cameron Road, which is below U.S. 183. Paramedics said a total of three people are involved in the crash.

ATCEMS shared that the wreck threw one person from a vehicle, while another patient is considered a “Trauma Alert.” It’s unclear which of these people died during the wreck. However, paramedics said in a tweet that one adult is now at a hospital with “serious, potentially life threating injuries.”

Paramedics also took a second person with “potentially serious injuries” to the hospital, according to a tweet.

The Austin Transportation Department warned drivers about the crash blocking several lanes, so it’s advising people to find other ways around the area or expect delays.

First responders should share more information about the ongoing response, so stay with KXAN for additional details about what happened.