AUSTIN (KXAN) — A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.

The scratch ticket for the game Money was sold at Elgin Country Store on Highway 290 East, a release from Texas Lottery stated.

This winning ticket is the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Texas Lottery said the Austinite who won elected to remain anonymous.

The Money game offers a combined $122.9 million in prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.

In September, KXAN reported another Austin resident got $5 million richer after buying a Casino Millions scratch ticket from a store in north Austin. Data from the Texas Lottery Commission showed this was the 16th-largest lottery prize ever for an Austin resident.