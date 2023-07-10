Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 10, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A trip to Austin just made someone $1 million richer.

A winning lottery ticket, worth $1,000,002, was sold to a Dallas resident in Austin. The Mega Millions ticket was for the June 30 drawing and was sold at Players Cafe, at 7801 N. Lamar Blvd.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, according to a press release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

The lucky ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13, 22, 47, 51, 55), but not the Mega Ball number (9). The person won an additional $2 on the same ticket.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers, including the Mega Ball.

A lottery trust based out of Dallas claimed a $1 million winning ticket sold in Round Rock earlier this year. Austin Winners Club LLC claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize, just over three months after the ticket was sold. Texas lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize.